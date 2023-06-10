(CNN) — Two airplanes have “highly likely collided” with each other at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japanese public broadcaster NHK is reporting, citing the country’s transport ministry.

The two passenger aircraft involved belonged to EVA Air and Thai Airways and are thought to have come into contact with each other near a taxiway at around 11 a.m., NHK reported on Saturday morning.

