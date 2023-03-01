Two planets will appear to 'kiss' in the sky tonight

Jupiter, the moon and planet Venus, further right, observed near Salgotarjan, Hungary, on February 22.

 Peter Komka/EPA/Shutterstock

Jupiter and Venus will appear very close together in the night sky on Wednesday, with the two planets set to pass each other in what's known as a conjunction.

Jupiter will appear to shift westward, while a bright Venus will seem to move slowly in the other direction, NASA said.

