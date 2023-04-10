Lawyer Xu Zhiyong has spent nearly two decades fighting for human rights in China, and on Monday he was handed one of the longest prison sentences ever issued for civil activism under Xi Jinping's crackdown on dissent.

Xu was sentenced to 14 years in prison and his long-time partner and fellow rights lawyer, Ding Jiaxi, received a 12-year prison sentence for "subversion of state power," according to Ding's wife Luo Shengchun, who lives in the United States and has long campaigned for their release.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0