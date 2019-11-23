LEESBURG -- Two candidates have qualified to run in a special March 24 election called to fill the Leesburg mayor's seat vacated by Jim Quinn. Quinn stepped down from his seat to run for the Georgia House District 152 seat recently vacated by Ed Rynders.
Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander announced that Billy Breeden and Michael Revell had qualified to seek the mayor's office. Lee County Elections Supervisor Veronica Johnson announced that the special election would be held March 24. Breeden currently serves on the seven-member Leesburg City Council, so the city also will have to conduct an election to replace Breeden.
Revell is a Lee County businessman.
Quinn resigned his mayor's seat, as state law requires, to seek the House 152 office after Rynders decided to step down with a year left on his current term. Rynders served in the state legislature for 17 years before moving with his wife to St. Simons Island.
Quinn was the leading vote-getter in the special called nonpartisan election on Nov. 5. Former Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta finished second in that race, and the two are headed for a Dec. 3 runoff election.