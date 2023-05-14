Two senior Russian military officers have been killed in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday, the latest high-profile losses for Moscow in a grinding war with its western neighbor.

The ministry said the two officers -- Col. Vyacheslav Makarov and Col. Yevgeny Brovko -- were in killed in action while leading Russian troops in the Donetsk region. It did not specify when or exactly where they were killed.

CNN's Kostan Nechyporenko and Tim Lister contributed to this report.

