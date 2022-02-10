OCILLA — The Tyler Harper for Agriculture Commissioner campaign announced this week that it raised $951,341 since entering the race in June of 2021.
Harper’s campaign ended the reporting period with more than $824,000 cash on hand. With no announced Republican opposition, the clear lead in fundraising, and grassroots support and endorsements from across the state, Harper is in a strong position to become Georgia’s next Commissioner of Agriculture.
“I am humbled and grateful for the financial support our campaign has received from grassroots supporters, farmers, and producers across our great state,” Harper said in a news release. “From Camden County to Catoosa County, we’ve been traveling the state, meeting with hard-working Georgians, and sharing our positive vision to fight for our farmers, producers, and consumers and advance our state’s No. 1 industry. I look forward to continuing to meeting with as many folks as possible, building momentum in our campaign, and delivering a big win for Georgia families as our state’s next Agriculture Commissioner.”
As a seventh-generation farmer and small businessman who still uses his grandfather’s tractor in the fields, tending the same land that his family has had for more than 100 years, Harper says he has a deep, personal appreciation for Georgia’s agricultural industry — and the millions of local growers it supports. Since 2013, he has worked to defend Georgia’s largest sector as a state Senator — where he currently serves in leadership on the Natural Resources, Public Safety, and Agriculture Committees.
Additionally, Harper currently serves as the agriculture & rural development vice chairman of the Southern Legislative Conference. Over the years, he has championed farms and farmers, worked to make them more competitive at home and abroad, and helped cultivate the next generation of Georgia agriculture.
Harper lives in Ocilla and is a lifelong resident of South Georgia. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering and holds an associate’s degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
