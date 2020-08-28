Tyler Perry puts his creativity and financial might to get the cameras rolling again

Perry consulted with medical experts, including CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and put together a 30-page plan that in essence created a quarantine bubble big enough for cast and crew for the duration of the shoot. He called it Camp Quarantine.

 Paras Griffin/Getty Images

ATLANTA -– In partnership with First Lady Marty Kemp and the GRACE Commission, Tyler Perry -- a world-renowned filmmaker and philanthropist -- released a public service announcement urging Georgians to join the fight against human trafficking. The PSA calls viewers to action by imploring them to participate in the First Lady's Human Trafficking Awareness Training to learn about warning signs and who to contact for help.

"We are deeply grateful to Tyler Perry for his dedicated work and leadership to support survivors and raise awareness about human trafficking," Marty Kemp said in a news release. "With his partnership, more Georgians will be equipped with the knowledge to identify potential instances of trafficking -- but most importantly, they will be equipped with the ability to save lives."

The PSA was produced by Tyler Perry Studios.

Tags

