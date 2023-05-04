Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who was violently beaten by Memphis police officers in January, died from blunt force trauma to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide, his autopsy results revealed Thursday.

The Shelby County medical examiner's report, obtained by CNN affiliate WMC, shows Nichols had tearing and rupturing in his brain, and suffered cuts and bruising all over his body -- including his neck and torso.

CNN's Nick Valencia, Ray Sanchez, Pamela Kirkland and Maxime Tamsett contributed to this report.

