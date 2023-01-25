The US Attorney overseeing the federal civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols will brief reporters at 10:30 a.m. ET to offer a statement about the investigation.

Nichols, a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to preliminary results of an autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family.

CNN's Dakin Andone and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.

