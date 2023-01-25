Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to preliminary results of an independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family.

Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement that "preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023."

CNN's Dakin Andone and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.

