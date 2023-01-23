Tyre Nichols' family attorney says video shows police beating Nichols like a 'human pinata'

A Tyre Nichols's memorial was held on January 17 at MJ Edwards Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols' death came days after two confrontations with Memphis police officers.

 Stu Boyd II/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network

Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, said footage shows the cops' "non-stop beating" of Nichols.

"He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, non-stop beating of this young boy for three minutes," attorney Antonio Romanucci said during a news conference Monday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Steve Almasy, Raja Razek and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.

Tags