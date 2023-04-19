The family of Tyre Nichols filed a federal $550 million lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Memphis, its police department and what the suit said were "unqualified, untrained, and unsupervised" officers assigned to a special unit who brutally beat the 29-year-old Black man after a traffic stop in January.

Nichols was repeatedly punched and kicked by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop and brief foot chase January 7. He was hospitalized and died three days later.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Emmett Till's first name.

