Tyre Nichols' family has watched video of his arrest by Memphis police just days before his death, city officials say

A Tyre Nichols's memorial was held on January 17 at MJ Edwards Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols' death came days after two confrontations with Memphis police officers.

 Stu Boyd II/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network

Tyre Nichols' family on Monday met with Memphis, Tennessee, officials and viewed footage of his arrest earlier this month, giving them an opportunity to see what happened before he was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died days later.

Memphis Police confirmed in a statement on Twitter that police and city officials met with Nichols' family to let them view the video recordings, which Chief Cerelyn Davis indicated would be released publicly at a later time.

CNN's Steve Almasy and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

