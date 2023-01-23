Tyre Nichols' family to watch video Monday of his arrest by Memphis police just days before his death

A Tyre Nichols's memorial was held on January 17 at MJ Edwards Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols' death came days after two confrontations with Memphis police officers.

 Stu Boyd II/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network

Tyre Nichols' family is expected Monday to view footage of his arrest earlier this month, giving them a first opportunity to see what happened before he was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died days later.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing Nichols' family, said in a statement the family would hold a news conference Monday afternoon after they meet with Memphis, Tennessee, officials and view the footage.

Recommended for you

CNN's Steve Almasy and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

Tags

More News