Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died two weeks ago after a confrontation with Memphis Police, suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," according to preliminary results of an autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family.

"We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023," attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement.

CNN's Dakin Andone and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.

