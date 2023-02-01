Tyre Nichols, whose death at the hands of police in Memphis led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, will be remembered at a funeral service on Wednesday for the life he lived.

Nichols, 29, who was Black, was subdued yet continuously beaten after a traffic stop by Memphis police on January 7. He died three days later.

CNN's Christina Zdanowicz, Jaide Timm-Garcia and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

