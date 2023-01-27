RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."

Wells spoke with CNN's Don Lemon on Friday morning in her first interview since the five officers involved were criminally charged.

CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.

