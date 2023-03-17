As she watched construction workers dismantle the amusement park ride where her 14-year-old son died from a horrific fall, Nekia Dodd hoped no families will suffer as she has this last year.

Tyre Sampson plummeted to his death from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower in ICON Park on March 24 -- a ride described by its operators as the world's tallest freestanding drop tower. Bystander video showed the teen slipping from his seat seconds after the ride began its nearly 400-foot drop.

Tags