tyson.png

The National Immigration Forum awarded Tyson Foods the “Keepers of the American Dream” award at its Leading the Way Conference in Washington, D.C. 

 Special Logo

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods announced recently it is strengthening its commitment to immigrant team members by investing an additional $1.5 million to provide free legal and citizenship services.

The company has now invested more than $2.4 million during the past two years to support partners like Immigrant Connection, a nonprofit organization that provides immigrants with legal services, such as employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship.

Recommended for you

Tags