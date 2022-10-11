tyson.png

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods donated 4 million meals and deployed other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in Florida devastated by the recent flooding and severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

The company is partnering with Walmart to help distribute more than 1 million pounds of protein to feed those in need in Fort Myers, Fla., and surrounding areas. The company is also partnering with Publix, Feeding America and three of their local member food banks — All Faiths Food Bank, Harry Chapin Food Bank and Feeding Tampa Bay — to provide protein to people affected by the storm.

