SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods Inc. has donated more food over the past year than ever in its 85-year history, the company reported. More than 30 million pounds, or the equivalent of 120 million meals, were donated by the company during the last 12 months to fight hunger.
The food donations were part of more than $75 million in contributions the company has made to support its team members and Tyson plant communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund distributed grants and food donations to nonprofit organizations working to help people in plant communities across the U.S. The company has also provided $6 million in financial assistance through its Helping Hands program directly to team members in need during the pandemic.
“Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time, and we recognize the importance of supporting our team members, their families and our plant communities,” Debra Vernon, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson Foods, said in a news release. “We’ve focused resources where we can generate the most impact and support organizations doing heroic work at the local level.”
The company provided nearly 20 million meals to Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, and its network of hundreds of community partners across the U.S. Feed the Children and Tyson Foods have partnered for 18 years to provide protein to families, food banks, churches and community pantries.
“At Feed the Children, we work hard every day to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive critical food and other resources,” Bob Thomas, chief corporate and external relations officer for Feed the Children, said. “We understand that 2020 has been a difficult year for many families, and we are thankful to our partners at Tyson Foods for their generous gifts. High-quality protein is so important for growing children and families, and this has allowed us to provide nutritious food to millions across the country.”
This year, the partnership between Tyson Foods and Feed the Children served families in hundreds of communities ensuring that those who have not previously had to worry about their livelihoods before COVID-19 still had access to nutritious food. The organizations also partnered to provide much-needed food and disaster relief following Hurricane Laura.
The company has donated more than 30 million pounds of protein, valued at more than $65 million this year, and expanded hunger relief efforts to include product donations to the Tyson Community Pantry Program for local solutions to hunger.
Healthcare workers, summer feeding programs, mobile pantries and backpack programs also were supported in Tyson communities.
One hundred eighty-one rapid response grants were awarded for emergency support of nonprofit organizations near Tyson plant locations to help Tyson team members and the local community. The grants averaged $5,500 and were given in more than 120 plant communities. They focused on nonprofit partners providing emergency response efforts such as rent and utility assistance, hunger relief, health care, child care, small business support and other economic recovery services.
The company partnered with DonorsChoose to give $1.8 million in grants to teachers in 60 of its plant communities. One thousand nine hundred sixteen projects were funded to assist 205,361 students in subjects like literacy, language, and STEM. Many of the projects funded were for distance learning materials.
More than a half-million dollars were provided to local services for immigrant team members from the company’s at-large grant program. Immigrant Connections was voted by Tyson team members as the fifth $1 million recipient to help combat social injustice.
Because Tyson's team members are the company's most valuable asset, more than $6 million to date has been provided through the company’s Helping Hands program, which offers financial assistance directly to team members following a disaster or personal hardship. The COVID-19 global pandemic was no exception.
More than 4,000 team members received assistance of up to $1,500 to help pay rent, utilities, child care or other emergency needs.
Funds were allocated to the company’s Giving Together program to amplify the impact of giving from team members and encourage the support of a wide variety of nonprofit organizations impacted by the pandemic. From March 1 to Sept. 1, the company matched nearly $400,000 in team member donations, up from $100,000 during the same period last year.
Tyson’s on-site education program for frontline team members offers free classes in ESL, high school equivalency, U.S. citizenship and financial and digital literacy. The program successfully adapted to challenges by providing instruction in alternative settings. Instructors sent printed materials home, helped students access curriculum on their phones and provided Microsoft SurfaceGo tablets so students could continue learning remotely.
The Upward Academy interpreting team supported human resources communication efforts by translating important information and offering in-language support for team members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.