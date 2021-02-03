SPRINGDALE, Ark. — For the fifth consecutive year, Tyson Foods Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, ranks No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category.
The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.
“This recognition from the business community is a tremendous testament to our 139,000 dedicated and talented team members worldwide,” Dean Banks, president & CEO of Tyson Foods, said. “We continue to put the health and safety of our hard-working team members first and are proud of their commitment to producing high-quality, sustainable and nutritious protein to feed our country and the world."
Tyson Foods’ top priority is the health and safety of its workers. The company has spent more than a half-billion dollars to transform its U.S. facilities with protective measures, from walk-through temperature scanners and work station dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing, as well as provide additional team member pay and benefits. The company has hired a chief medical officer and an additional 200 nurses and administrative staff in the past year, and plans to pilot seven health clinics for team members and their families this year.
In January, the company announced a partnership with Matrix Medical Network, a leading clinical services company, to ensure the company’s U.S. team members are educated about and have access to the COVID-19 vaccines, when they become available.
Fortune’s World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with Fortune annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the World’s Most Admired Companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.
To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Tyson Foods ranks No. 1 in the Food Production category in all nine of these.
The World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on the Fortune website. For more information on how the rankings are determined, view the full methodology on Korn Ferry’s website.
