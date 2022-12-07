tyson.png

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is saying thank you once again to more than 90,000 hourly team members across the U.S. by giving them approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses for their efforts over the past year. For team members in the U.S., these bonuses range from $300 to $700, and will be distributed starting in mid-December.

In addition to year-end bonuses, Tyson, which has a plant in Mitchell County, is offering flexible work schedules at some facilities and new and expanded benefits, services and resources for all U.S. team members beginning in 2023. With average hourly pay of around $19, plus the value of medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly team members is approximately $24 an hour, or an annual average value of nearly $50,000. This does not include overtime, an option many team members choose, or other incentives.

