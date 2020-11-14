CAMILLA – Tyson Foods Inc. announced that the company’s Camilla complex has provided funding for Boys & Girls Clubs of Mitchell County to purchase an additional passenger van. The need for the van was driven by COVID-19 safety protocols that limit the number of passengers allowed in each vehicle.
The complex is also providing masks, sanitizer, and other supplies to help keep the children safe and healthy during the pandemic. The new van will join two other transportation vehicles previously acquired with support from Tyson Foods.
“The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mitchell County appreciates the ongoing support that Tyson Foods has provided to ensure that our children can participate in the afternoon activities and programs that we offer,” Ondrea J. Peoples, chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mitchell County, said. “Their generous contribution has enabled us to purchase a new van that will allow us to continue providing transportation to all of our kids at a time when we need to minimize the number of passengers per ride.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs are providing valuable services that enable parents and children to better manage the various challenges associated with work schedules, virtual schooling, and developmental needs.
“Tyson Foods is proud to contribute in meaningful ways that help meet the needs of the Boys and Girls Clubs in the Camilla community,” Clay Banks, Tyson’s Camilla complex manager, said. “We are glad that our contribution will help ensure that the kids have a safe way to travel to and from their activities.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mitchell County serves more than 400 children daily. The organization provides diversified activities that meet the interests of all young people. Core programs encourage activities with adults, peers, and family members that enable kids to enhance self-esteem and fulfill their potential.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mitchell County was established in 1992. Since that time, the clubs have emerged as the premier youth development agency in the county. The club is dedicated to ensuring that the community’s young people have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures. The organization has grown significantly over the past 27 years, with more than 1,000 registered club members in the county, nearly 300 daily participants, and more than 3,000 other youths served yearly by trained staff taking Boys & Girls Club programs into the schools and serving the children who do not come to the clubs on a regular basis.
