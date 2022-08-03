farm bill.jpg

The current farm bill expires in September 2023. But given the size and implications of the programs, it is already farm bill season for groups with a stake in the bill. 

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON -- Major U.S. agricultural production groups are pulling together their requests for the next farm bill — the massive legislation that Congress rewrites every five years to set farm and food policy — with crop insurance and disaster assistance on the top of their lists.

A panel of executives from farm groups detailed some of their concerns and requests for the next farm bill at the Minnesota FarmFest, an agribusiness fair organized by the American Farm Bureau.

