swamp.jpg

Opponents of a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn jurisdiction over permits for the project to the state.

 Special Photo: Georgia River Network

ATLANTA -- Opponents of a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to turn jurisdiction over permits for the project to the state.

The federal agency suspended the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s review of the proposed mine last June, declaring that Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals had not consulted the Muscogee Creek Nation about the project. The Okefenokee is culturally significant to the tribe.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News