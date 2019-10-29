JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Army recently introduced a new marketing campaign “What’s Your Warrior?” showcasing the breadth and depth of opportunities for today’s youths to achieve their goals in America’s largest military branch. The announcement was first made at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C.
With a planned launch for November 2019, “What’s Your Warrior?” is designed to address a decreasing pool of qualified applicants with a fresh approach to educating a new generation of prospects – Generation Z – about the diverse opportunities available to them through Army service.
“We know today’s young men and women want more than just a job," Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said. "They desire a powerful sense of identity, and to be part of something larger than themselves. 'What’s Your Warrior?’ highlights the many ways today’s youths can apply their unique skills and talents to the most powerful team on Earth – one uniquely qualified to solve the world’s most impossible challenges.”
Tapping into the immersive, epic storytelling concepts that have influenced Gen Z’s view of the world, “What’s Your Warrior?” ties aspirational warrior identities to the Army’s 150 unique careers and eight broad specialty areas, including Signal, Air & Space, Cyber, Science & Medicine, Engineering, Support & Logistics, Intelligence and Ground Combat.
“What’s Your Warrior?” directly appeals to youth audiences by emphasizing the vast array of talents desired by today’s Army. These talents are sought after to fill numerous career opportunities such as information technology, healthcare and construction which are needed in areas throughout Northeast Florida and South Georgia.
“Most young adults today don’t fully grasp the incredible range of opportunities available to them in the U.S. Army,” Lt. Col. Dave Henning, the Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion commander, said in a news release. “'What’s Your Warrior?’ makes it clear to today’s youth that there are many ways to be a warrior through Army service and that every one of them plays an important role in the overall mission.”
Over time, the campaign will tell the stories of real soldiers representing a variety of careers through bold graphic language, cinematic action and innovative production techniques to give the campaign a fresh look and feel to resonate with Gen Z.
“What’s Your Warrior?” launches in November 2019 across broadcast, print and digital properties. As part of the campaign, prospects can find their inner warrior using the new Career Match tool at www.GoArmy.com, which will align their personal interests with unique roles within the Army.
For more information on “What’s Your Warrior?” and opportunities with the Army, visit www.GoArmy.com.