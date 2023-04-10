MACON – Three Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been promoted to leadership positions within the Middle District of Georgia, completing the executive team assembled under U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bowen Reichert Shoemaker is the new Civil Division Chief, making her the first female non-interim Civil Division Chief in the Office’s history; Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes is now the Deputy Criminal Chief; and Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth “Beth” Howard is the new Senior Litigation Counsel for the Criminal Division.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News