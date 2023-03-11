peter leary.jpg

Peter Leary, left, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, which includes Albany, is congratulated by Senior Judge Hugh Lawson after taking the oath of office, which was administered by Lawson. Leary's wife, Bridget Leary, is holding the family’s bible.

 Special Photo

MACON – U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary took the oath of office at a community-attended formal investiture ceremony at the William Augustus Bootle Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Macon recently.

Approximately 150 community members, law enforcement, judges and civic leaders attended the investiture ceremony honoring Leary, who was officially sworn in to serve as the presidentially-appointed and U.S. Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney on Dec. 12. The investiture is a traditional ceremonial event, which included participation from Leary’s family, colleagues, members of the court, as well as faith-based and civic groups.

Tags

More News