MACON – U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary announced recently that the Department of Justice has awarded $128,947 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the Middle District of Georgia. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence.

This grant is one of a number of awards being made to state and local agencies across the country. Funds are administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

