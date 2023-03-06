leary.jpg

Peter D. Leary

MACON – United States Attorney Peter D. Leary announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia has implemented the new United States Attorney’s Offices’ Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy released this week.

The policy, which is effective immediately, details the circumstances under which a company will be considered to have made a voluntary self-disclosure of misconduct to a United States Attorney’s Office, and provides transparency and predictability to companies and the defense bar concerning the concrete benefits and potential outcomes in cases where companies voluntarily self-disclose misconduct, fully cooperate and timely and appropriately remediate.

