OCHLOCKNEE — After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, Rite-A-Way Mowers LLC — a Buena Vista-based mowing contractor — has paid a civil penalty of $58,383 for violating federal child labor laws when it employed a 15-year-old to operate a power-driven weed cutter, Labor Department officials said.
The minor drowned while clearing brush along the Ochlockonee River.
WHD’s investigation found the employer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s child labor requirements when it employed the teen to operate equipment prohibited for use by workers less than 16 years old. Regulations specifically prohibit employers from employing 14- and 15-year-olds in occupations that involve operating any power-driven machinery, including weed-cutters.
Investigators also determined that Rite-A-Way Mowers employed the minor to work outside of the restricted hours allowed for 14- and 15-year-old workers, and for more hours than allowed by law when school is in session. At the time of the incident, school was in session in the district the minor would have attended.
“This case offers a sobering and sad reminder of the importance of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act, and why the safety of young workers remains a priority for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Eric Williams, in Atlanta, said. “Employers must fully understand their obligations to ensure minors work in a safe environment.
“We encourage those companies that employ minors to review child labor laws, and to contact us for further assistance. This tragic death underscores why compliance is not optional.”
