WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans struggled but whipped up just enough votes to pass their plan to temporarily raise the nation’s borrowing limit and also cut spending by slashing key parts of President Biden’s climate and tax law, potentially risking some veterans’ health benefits and imposing more work rules on the nation’s safety net programs.
The measure will face certain opposition in the Democratic-led U.S. Senate, and Biden has threatened a veto, leaving negotiations over a crucial debt ceiling increase potentially needed as soon as June still at a stalemate.
GOP leaders passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act by a margin of 217-215 after late-night maneuvering Tuesday into early Wednesday to pacify party holdouts who demanded expedited work requirements for assistance for low-income Americans and Midwestern lawmakers who wanted ethanol tax credits restored.
Four Republicans — Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Matt Gaetz of Florida — joined all Democrats in voting against the measure, allowing it to pass by the slimmest possible margin.
Two Democrats and one Republican were not present.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could afford to lose only a handful of votes on his plan to tie a reduction in federal spending to raising the debt limit — a promise he made to far-right members during his beleaguered path to the speaker’s gavel.
The Limit, Save, Grow Act raises the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing cap by $1.5 trillion, or until March 31, 2024, whichever comes first, while reducing the federal deficit by a projected $4.8 trillion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office score.
Biden and Democrats have repeatedly said Congress should deal with the debt limit in a stand-alone bill and maintain that discussions about tax and spending policy should take place within the annual budget and appropriations process.
McCarthy and Biden last met to talk about the debt ceiling in early February.
“If Joe Biden won’t lead, House Republicans will,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana said. “If you look at this package, it represents the most commonsense, straightforward approach to addressing the spending problem that got us here as we confront the debt ceiling."
In a statement Tuesday, the White House called the proposal a “reckless attempt to extract extreme concessions as a condition for the United States simply paying the bills it has already incurred.”
The House Republicans and Biden are staring down a tight deadline as the looming X-date nears — that’s the date the U.S. Treasury runs out of cash to pay the nation’s bills on time.
The U.S. could default on its obligations as summer hits, possibly as early as June, according to analysis by Moody’s Analytics.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said on the floor Wednesday his party would not allow the measure to become law.
“The speaker should drop the brinkmanship, drop the hostage taking, come to the table with Democrats, pass a clean bill to avoid default,” he said. “Given the way the Republican proposal is, that’s the only way to go. Time is running out.”
The GOP legislation would return government spending to Fiscal 2022 levels and cap most discretionary spending until 2033.
If enacted, the legislation would achieve savings by dismantling parts of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the massive omnibus budget reconciliation package passed last year and celebrated by Democrats for its climate and tax measures.
The bill would repeal $500 million in tax credits for clean energy production and consumer rebates that were included in Democrats’ 2022 climate and tax bill.
When Democrats passed that bill last year, environmental groups praised it as a landmark for climate action.
As debate on the debt limit bill advanced this week, administration officials and House Democrats also promoted the tax credits’ role in expanding manufacturing jobs, especially in Republican states.
The debt limit package also includes sweeping energy legislation the House passed last month. Meant to catalyze fossil fuel production, that bill includes measures to hasten environmental permitting for energy products.
A measure in that bill would reduce royalty rates for new oil and gas leasing. The provision also would likely reduce federal revenues by $6 billion over the same period, CBO said.
Leaders of the Agriculture and Interior departments told House appropriators last month that the proposed cuts would lead to drastic reductions in their respective budgets for fighting wildfires. The cuts could lead to a loss of between 3,200 and 3,700 workers between the two departments, they said.
The National Park Service could lose one-quarter of its work force, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wrote.
The bill also would rescind most of the $80 billion in new funding included in the IRA to modernize the Internal Revenue Service.
While the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan group that analyzes federal fiscal policy, largely supports the bill, the organization said it “strongly oppose(s)” cutting funding meant to improve tax collection.
According to the CBO, slashing the IRS funding would add to the deficit by $120 billion over the next decade.
The federal deficit would be reduced by the same amount, $120 billion over 10 years, if the bill’s additional work requirements for safety net programs go into effect, according to the CBO.
The Biden administration warned that 21 million participants would see “draconian” changes, including increased documentation requirements that if not met could result in coverage termination, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, or CMS, officials told reporters on a call Wednesday afternoon.
The administration pointed to the case study of Arkansas, where in 2018 state officials began enforcing 80 hours per month of work or qualifying activities, requiring enrollees to report work hours or exemption reason in an online portal by the fifth of each month.
Regarding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly called food stamps, the CBO estimates $11 billion would be cut from the low-income food aid program by 2033 as roughly 275,000 individuals per month drop from the program because new rules could not be met.
The bill’s spending cap at Fiscal 2022 funding levels would mean a 22% decrease in non-defense discretionary spending, including veterans programs, Democrats said.
VFW Washington Office Executive Director Ryan Gallucci noted an additional potential flaw in the bill: It could undermine last year’s bipartisan law to expand protections for veterans affected by fumes from burn pits of toxic waste in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The provisions in the debt limit bill to rescind unspent money from coronavirus relief laws and other large spending laws since 2020 would cost veterans’ programs $2 billion, according to a fact sheet from House Appropriations ranking Democrat Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut.
“This bill is a betrayal of the obligation this country has to everyone who’s served,” Pennsylvania Democrat Chris Deluzio said.
In an animated floor speech, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, an Illinois Republican, accused Democrats of lying about the impact on veterans programs.
“You better believe that I’m dead serious that we’re not cutting veterans and I mean it,” he said.
Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, said on the floor the measure was merely “an opening offer” from House Republicans in the absence of proposals from congressional Democrats or the White House about how to raise the debt limit.
“We’re going to put the ball over and see what you guys are actually going to do with it,” he said.
