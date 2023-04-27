debt ceiling.jpg

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol following passage of the GOP debt ceiling and spending cut legislation. 

 Ashley Murray/States Newsroom via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans struggled but whipped up just enough votes to pass their plan to temporarily raise the nation’s borrowing limit and also cut spending by slashing key parts of President Biden’s climate and tax law, potentially risking some veterans’ health benefits and imposing more work rules on the nation’s safety net programs.

The measure will face certain opposition in the Democratic-led U.S. Senate, and Biden has threatened a veto, leaving negotiations over a crucial debt ceiling increase potentially needed as soon as June still at a stalemate.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

More News