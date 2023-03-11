wetlands.jpg

While Republicans were the most vocal in opposing President Biden's waters of the United States law, nine Democrats — including two leaders in agriculture policy from Georgia — crossed party lines to vote for the resolution.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. House has voted to undo a Biden administration definition of wetlands that allows for regulations on private lands.

The chamber approved, 227-198, a resolution to roll back the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s broader definition of what qualifies as “waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, for the purposes of federal regulation under the Clean Water Act. The move was largely symbolic, as President Biden has said he intends to veto the measure if it reaches his desk.

