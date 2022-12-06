us marshals.jpg

MACON — The U.S. Marshals Service for the Middle District of Georgia is warning the public to be aware of threatening phone calls from imposters pretending to be U.S. Marshals Service employees, attempting to fraudulently obtain money.

The Marshals Service was alerted to recent phone scams in which individuals were threatened with being arrested on a federal warrant if they did not pay money. Scammers use many tactics to sound credible. They sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller ID as if they are calling from the court or a government agency.

