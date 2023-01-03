U.S. News & World Report is changing how it ranks law schools

U.S. News & World Report recently announced changes to its law school rankings methodology, after Harvard Law School and other institutions said they'd no longer participate in the process.

U.S. News & World Report is changing the formula used to determine its list of best law schools after several prestigious institutions decided to bow out of the famed rankings.

In a letter to law school deans published Monday, the publication announced that it would place less importance on surveys that ask academic administrators, lawyers and judges to rate the quality of institutions and more emphasis on measures such as bar exam pass rates and employment outcomes. The changes stem from conversations with more than 100 law school deans and representatives, according to the letter.

