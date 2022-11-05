ALBANY — One of the slogans frequently used by U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop over the years is that he is “a workhorse, not a show horse,” and while making a stop in Albany on Thursday he seemed to return to that theme.
While Republicans have been using inflation as a campaign theme without giving specifics, the veteran District 2 congressman said that Democrats have been taking concrete steps to address the worldwide issue.
Those solutions range from cranking up the manufacture of computer chips in the United States to assistance to local meat producers to boost production and cut down on transportation costs to legislation making prescription drugs more affordable for Medicare recipients.
The Chips and Science Act provides funding for colleges and universities, including historically black colleges and universities, for research, among other things.
“Long-term, we’ve got to repair the supply chain,” Bishop, who is seeking a 15th term in office, said. “The pandemic shut down the supply chain. Our country has bounced back. Our inflation is lower than the other largest countries in the marketplace, and we have put policies in place to make that happen.”
Democrats also have expanded broadband access in rural areas, a key to making students and small businesses successful, the congressman said. Another initiative is funding for Family Connection programs to work with third-grade students to help them catch up after the pandemic school shutdowns.
As a member of the powerful Appropriations Committee, the only Georgian in that group, and of the agricultural subcommittee, Bishop said he is eager to return to work on the next farm bill, which will guide agricultural policy for the next five years.
“I want to make sure our farmers have an adequate safety net,” he said. “Southwest Georgia farmers produce the safest, most abundant, and affordable food and fiber in the world. This is an opportunity to revamp our safety net for farmers.”
Some of the assistance provided in the Inflation Reduction Act dramatically reduced the price of insulin for those who require that medication.
The cost savings are stark, Bishop said, reducing the monthly cost for Medicare patients from as much as $200 to $900 per month to a capped amount of $35 per month, and a $2,000 annual prescription cap for medication.
“That’s going to help a lot of people,” he said.
Bishop also had a stark warning about the election.
“Our democracy is in the balance and whether we’re able to turn our economy around so it works for everybody,” he said. “It’s important to remember where we were two years ago.”