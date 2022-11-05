U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop outlines accomplishments in Thursday stop in Albany

Georgia Secretary of State candidate Jen Jordan, left, made a stop with U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop on Thursday at Helen's Barber Shop-Art Salon in Albany.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — One of the slogans frequently used by U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop over the years is that he is “a workhorse, not a show horse,” and while making a stop in Albany on Thursday he seemed to return to that theme.

While Republicans have been using inflation as a campaign theme without giving specifics, the veteran District 2 congressman said that Democrats have been taking concrete steps to address the worldwide issue.

