Georgia U.S. Senate Candidates 

Bartell, Al -- Independent

Buckley, Allen -- Independent

Collins, Doug -- Republican

Fortuin, John -- Green

Grayson, Derrick -- Republican

Greene, Michael Todd -- Independent

Jackson, Annette Davis -- Republican

Jackson, Deborah -- Democrat

James, Jamesia -- Democrat

Johnson, Wayne -- Republican

Johnson-Shealey, Tamara -- Democrat

Lieberman, Matt -- Democrat

Loeffler, Kelly -- Republican (incumbent)

Mack, Rod -- Independent (write-in)

Slade, Joy Felicia -- Democrat

Slowinski, Brian -- Libertarian

Stovall, Valencia -- Independent

Tarver, Ed -- Democrat

Taylor, Kandiss -- Republican

Warnock, Raphael -- Democrat

Winfield, Richard Dien -- Democrat

