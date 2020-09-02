Georgia U.S. Senate Candidates
Bartell, Al -- Independent
Buckley, Allen -- Independent
Collins, Doug -- Republican
Fortuin, John -- Green
Grayson, Derrick -- Republican
Greene, Michael Todd -- Independent
Jackson, Annette Davis -- Republican
Jackson, Deborah -- Democrat
James, Jamesia -- Democrat
Johnson, Wayne -- Republican
Johnson-Shealey, Tamara -- Democrat
Lieberman, Matt -- Democrat
Loeffler, Kelly -- Republican (incumbent)
Mack, Rod -- Independent (write-in)
Slade, Joy Felicia -- Democrat
Slowinski, Brian -- Libertarian
Stovall, Valencia -- Independent
Tarver, Ed -- Democrat
Taylor, Kandiss -- Republican
Warnock, Raphael -- Democrat
Winfield, Richard Dien -- Democrat
