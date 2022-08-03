Senate Majority Leader Schumer Calls For Passage Of Honoring Our Pact Act

Brielle Robinson, daughter of the late Army Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, joined veterans advocacy groups, activists, politicians and fellow victims’ families during a recent news conference about military burn pits legislation. 

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation.

The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, in heat and rain, by veterans outraged at the delay in passage of the $280 billion measure due to objections from Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey. Veterans advocacy groups were intensely critical of the delay as well.

