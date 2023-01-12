UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups

Climate activists have said the appointment of Al Jaber, pictured here on November 12, 2018, as the COP28 president is a "conflict of interest."

The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN's COP28 climate summit, in a move activists warned could undermine this year's global conference.

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will oversee COP28, which takes place from November 30 in Dubai. Political leaders and representatives from more than 190 countries will congregate to discuss how to put the world on course to meet the Paris Climate Agreement ambition of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

