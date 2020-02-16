ATHENS — The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is ranked third on the 2020 list of Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences in the U.S. by rankings platform Niche.
The ranking is based on overall Niche grade of the university, as well as test scores, percentage of college majors, program demand, student and alumni surveys, expenditures per student, research expenditures and percentage of total annual agricultural sciences graduates nationally that come from each program.
Overall, UGA ranks 14th on Niche’s list of Best Big Colleges in the U.S. in 2020 rankings released this month.
CAES has an undergraduate enrollment of 1,405, a graduate/professional enrollment of 573 and 19,190 living alumni worldwide. The college has nine academic departments with 21 majors and leads the nation in research in poultry science, plant breeding and cultivar development, food safety and entomology.
The top universities with agricultural sciences colleges on Niche’s ranking were Cornell University at No. 1 and the University of Florida at No. 2.
For more information about UGA CAES go to www.caes.uga.edu.
