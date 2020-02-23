ATHENS -- The University of Georgia Alumni Association has unveiled the 2020 Bulldog 100 list of fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni. More than 533 nominations were submitted for the 2020 list.

The 2020 Bulldog 100 includes businesses of all sizes and from industries such as technology, cosmetics, entertainment and education. Companies are based as far north as Virginia and as far west as Nevada. Of the 100 businesses, 84 are located within Georgia.

This year’s list of fastest-growing businesses, in alphabetical order, is:

100 Percent Financed, College Park, Georgia

A Signature Welcome, Charleston, South Carolina

Ad Victoriam Solutions, Alpharetta, Georgia

ADD’s Personal Care Pharmacy, Bogart, Georgia

AGH Strategies, Washington, D.C.

Agora Vintage, Athens, Georgia

AHT Cooling Systems USA Inc., Ladson, South Carolina

American Tank Maintenance LLC, Warthen, Georgia

Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, Atlanta, Georgia

Applied Resource Group, Alpharetta, Georgia

ASW Distillery, Atlanta, Georgia

Biren Patel Engineering, Macon, Georgia

Bitstream, Atlanta, Georgia

BOS Security, Athens, Georgia

Buckhead Beans, Atlanta, Georgia

Calhoun Sands Valuation & Advisory Inc., Atlanta, Georgia

Carroll Media Services Inc., Atlanta, Georgia

Castlegate Property Group LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

Charlotte Lucas Interior Design, Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicken Salad Chick, Auburn, Alabama

Christopher’s Bridge Home Care, Watkinsville, Georgia

Conway Law, Dunwoody, Georgia

Crawford and Boyle LLC, Monroe, Georgia

Crescent Equipment Co. Inc., Crescent, Georgia

Currie Design + Build, Roswell, Georgia

Dental ClaimSupport, Savannah, Georgia

Eagle Christian Tours, Rome, Georgia

EastWest Bottlers, Austin, Texas

Epperly Travel, Atlanta, Georgia

Expert Technical Solutions, Atlanta, Georgia

Fairway Insurance Group Inc., Acworth, Georgia

Forest Heights Pharmacy, Statesboro, Georgia

Forum Communications, Gainesville, Georgia

FTM Travel, Brentwood, Tennessee

Georgia Grinders, Atlanta, Georgia

Glass & Robson LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

Globe Trotter Properties, Falls Church, Virginia

Greater Athens Properties, Athens, Georgia

Hardy’s Peanuts Inc., Hawkinsville, Georgia

Irvin Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap, Atlanta, Georgia

J&M Pool Company, Senoia, Georgia

Jackrabbit Technologies, Huntersville, North Carolina

Jennings Mill Drug Company, Watkinsville, Georgia

JETT Business Technology, Roswell, Georgia

Kabbage, Atlanta, Georgia

LeaseQuery LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

Lightmark Media, Athens, Georgia

MAB Corporate Advisors, Marietta, Georgia

Macallan Real Estate LLC, Marietta, Georgia

Madison Financial and Associates, Acworth, Georgia

Maggie Griffin Design, Gainesville, Georgia

Margaret Long Designs, Atlanta, Georgia

Mark Spain Real Estate, Alpharetta, Georgia

Markert Motor Works, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Matre Forestry Consulting Inc., Albany, Georgia

McMichael and Gray, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Middle Sister Marketing, Marietta, Georgia

Millstone Homes Inc., Bishop, Georgia

Moore Civil Consulting Inc., Hawkinsville, Georgia

Murray Osorio PLLC, Fairfax, Virginia

Nicely Built, Atlanta, Georgia

On My Watch Inc., Athens, Georgia

oneRepSALES LLC, Athens, Georgia

Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Services, Savannah, Georgia

PDI, Alpharetta, Georgia

PeopleSuite, Mooresville, North Carolina

PharmD on Demand, Watkinsville, Georgia

Puppy Haven, Sandy Springs, Georgia

Queen Bee Designs, Alexandria, Virginia

Quickpath, San Antonio, Texas

RCS Garage Doors, Charlotte, North Carolina

RES IPSA, Atlanta, Georgia

Rev Coffee, Smyrna, Georgia

RGX, Cornelius, North Carolina

Roadie, Atlanta, Georgia

Roam, Atlanta, Georgia

See.Spark.Go, Athens, Georgia

Sole Boutique and Dish Boutique, Statesboro, Georgia

Samet Corporation, Greensboro, North Carolina

SculptHouse, Atlanta, Georgia

SEOteric, Watkinsville, Georgia

SFB IDEAS LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

Smith Planning Group, Watkinsville, Georgia

Sock Fancy, Atlanta, Georgia

Southern Baked Pie Company, Gainesville, Georgia

Southland Pediatric Therapy Services, Savannah, Georgia

Telecom Innovations LLC, Athens, Georgia

Terminus, Atlanta, Georgia

The Brogdon Firm LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

The Brokery LLC, Macon, Georgia

The Mullins Companies, Augusta, Georgia

The Service Fort LLC, Atlanta, Georgia

The Sign Brothers, Bogart, Georgia

The Southern Coterie, Sea Island, Georgia

Three Tree Coffee Roasters, Statesboro, Georgia

Tier4 Group, Alpharetta, Georgia

TurnKey Compliance, Marietta, Georgia

Vert Digital, Atlanta, Georgia

VeryVera Enterprises LLC, Augusta, Georgia

Tape King, Las Vegas, Nevada

Applicants were measured by their business’s compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.

Eleven University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences graduates were recognized among this year’s Bulldog 100 list during the 11th annual celebration at Sanford Stadium.

“It’s a great venue and mechanism to recognize the university — I think it’s a great way to get everyone energized,” said Mike Lewis, president of American Tank Maintenance. This is the second year that his business, which is headquartered in Warthen, has been recognized.

Lewis, who earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics in 1986, says he uses many of the business processes he learned while at CAES and appreciates the value of his education.

“It carries some weight in the marketplace,” he said. “[The university] is a great place to have a degree from, especially in the Southeast.”

The CAES alumni honorees in the Bulldog 100 rankings, listed with their degrees and position in the rankings, include:

-- Moore Civil Consulting Inc. (27), Robert Moore, BSAE 2004;

-- Southland Therapy Services (57), Dee Dee Mesaros, BSA 1993;

-- American Tank Maintenance (41), Mike Lewis, BSA 1986;

-- Two Maids and A Mop Franchising (42), Ron Holt, BSA 1997;

-- Hardy’s Peanuts Inc. (60), Brad Hardy BSA 1996, Ken Hardy BSA 1993;

-- Smith Planning Group (65), Ed Lane, BSAE 2005;

-- Irvin Retail Group of Marcus and Millichap (72), Marc Irvin, BSA 2004;

-- Three Tree Coffee Roasters (79), Philip Klayman, BSA 2011;

-- The Sign Brothers (94), Justin Seibert, BSA 2002; and

-- Georgia Grinders (99), Jaime Foster, BSA, 1999.

“Bulldog 100 honorees truly embody the best that UGA has to offer,” said Suzanne Griffeth, CAES director of alumni relations. “We are proud that these CAES graduate-owned businesses represent a variety of industries that have a positive impact on the economies of their communities, the state and the world.”

Three Tree Coffee Roasters of Statesboro is a CAES-graduate owned company with both a local and global mission. New to the Bulldog 100 this year, owner Philip Kayman says he enjoys meeting the farmers that he buys from face to face and donates proceeds from his business to efforts to end human trafficking.

“From farming and food production to franchising and consulting, these individuals and their businesses provide an exceptional example of what a CAES degree and hard work can achieve,” Griffeth said.

Each year, the UGA Alumni Association partners with the Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors to review nominated businesses’ financial records to determine the ranked list. Nominations were accepted between February and May 2019 for the 2020 list.

The Bulldog 100 recognizes the fastest-growing businesses, regardless of size, by focusing on a three-year compounded annual growth rate. The average compounded annual growth rate for this year’s Bulldog 100 businesses was 59 percent.

