CAMILLA — The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center is bringing its Accelerate Your Business series to different cities across the state.
As part of the series, Accelerate Your Marketing: Grow Business and Build Loyal Customers, will be held at Mitchell EMC in Camilla from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday.
Accelerate Your Marketing is an interactive course designed to teach small business owners and key employees how to market more effectively and efficiently. In one day of accelerated training, attendees will get up to speed on their marketing knowledge to develop innovative marketing strategies that build loyal customers and grow business.
Key takeaways include:
— Better understanding of customers and where they are;
— Tactics and best practices to reach and retain customers;
— Create effective marketing messages;
— Learn how to develop an innovative marketing plan to grow business.
“The Accelerator series provides education and tools business owners can take back and implement in their business. But we don’t stop there,” Debbie Finney, SBDC entrepreneur development specialist, said in a news release. “At the end of class, attendees have the opportunity, if they choose, to schedule a follow-up meeting with a UGA SBDC consultant at no cost to continue working on their marketing strategies and their business.
"The Small Business Development Center, a public service and outreach extension of UGA, provides no-cost confidential consulting to for-profit businesses in every county of Georgia. We want to be sure business owners not only learn in class, but that they also have the continued one-on-one support from their local UGA SBDC office to implement what they learn.”
The Accelerate Your Marketing event includes lunch. Early registration is $39 using the code ACCELERATE at www.georgiasbdc.org/accelmarketing.
The UGA Small Business Development Center provides tools, training and resources to help Georgia businesses grow and succeed. Designated as one of Georgia’s top providers of business assistance, SBDC has 17 offices, including one in Albany, to serve the needs of Georgia’s business community.
The Albany office serves for-profit businesses in 27 southwest Georgia counties with no-cost confidential consulting. It is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The UGA Small Business Development Center is nationally accredited by the Association of SBDCs. Accommodations for people with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance of an event.
Contact Anne Chaplin at (229) 420-1144 for more information.