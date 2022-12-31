Local artist helps decorate UGA bulldog statues in Tift County

 Special Photo: UGA

ATHENS — Takiyah Ball is a food safety microbiologist at Sargento Foods, but she doesn’t work in a lab. And though Sargento is known for its premium natural cheese products, Sargento is not a cheesemaker. The family-owned company, founded in 1953, was the first American company to successfully introduce packaged shredded and sliced natural cheese.

“Cheesemaking is a very developed and lucrative field in the state of Wisconsin where Sargento is located. As with any food manufacturing process, be it producing or converting, there’s always risk,” said Ball, who earned bachelor’s degrees in microbiology and cellular biology from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in animal science from UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, a master’s degree in public health and a doctorate in comparative biomedical science.

