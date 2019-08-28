UGA CAES Ambassadors gear up for another year of service

TIFTON — Nearly 40 University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Ambassadors are ready to welcome back students, faculty and staff for another school year on both the Athens and Tifton campuses.
The CAES Ambassador program is designed to help CAES students develop leadership and professional skills by representing the college at events, helping with activities such as Orientation 2.0 and speaking about topics related to agriculture, the environment and student opportunities at CAES.
Students are expected to be knowledgeable about CAES, their respective campuses and UGA overall. At the same time, CAES Ambassadors gain leadership and communication skills through professional development training, Pam Cummins, director of student recruitment for the Athens campus, said.
“Our college is fortunate to have a successful ambassador program which has been assisting CAES with recruitment and public relations for more than 30 years,” Cummins said. “CAES Ambassadors also participate in professional and leadership development to further each one toward success after graduation.”
For third-year agricultural communication major Grace Dodds, serving as an ambassador allows her to represent an incredibly diverse and talented student body.
“I came from a high school where agriculture is not typically a topic of discussion, but being a student in the college has taught me the importance of agriculture and the role I want to play in the industry in my future career,” Dodds said. “But this college means more to me than just that. I am surrounded by fellow students who have diverse backgrounds such as mine and who are very talented and bright. It is an honor to be able to serve a student body like that of CAES.”
Below is a list of CAES Ambassadors for the Athens and Tifton campuses:
Athens:
— Julie Bacon, agricultural communication major, Reidsville;
— Katelyn Bickett, agricultural communication major, Chickamauga;
— Courtney Cameron, agriscience and environmental systems major, Valdosta;
— Blake Carter, agribusiness major, Glennville;
— Reaganne Coile, agricultural communication major, Bogart;
— Edith Copeland, agribusiness major, Fort Valley;
— Jared Daniel, agribusiness major, Bogart;
— Maggie David, agricultural communication major, Statesboro;
— Grace Dodds, agricultural communication major, Columbus;
— Kristen Dunning, agricultural communication major, Dallas;
— Zion Eberhart, biological science major, Ellenwood;
— Carter Henry, agribusiness and applied economics major, Valdosta;
— Kenna Hills, animal science and dairy science major, Evans;
— Nicole Hofland, agricultural engineering and agriscience and environmental systems major, Suwanee;
— Morgan Jones, animal science major, Americus;
— Hunter Manning, biological science major, Rome;
— Tristan Melton, biological science major, Dawsonville;
— Amelia Payne, biological science major, Euharlee;
— Lindsay Smith, biological science major, Lithia Springs;
— Tristan Smith, agribusiness major, Harrison;
— Hamp Thomas, agricultural and applied economics major, Summerville;
— Kelly Tims, biological science and entomology major, Canton;
— Jackson Wadsworth, agribusiness and applied economics major, Monroe;
— Rebecca Wallace, agricultural communication major, Alpharetta;
— Jake Williams, biological science major, Dublin;
— Makayla West, biological science major, Comer.
Tifton:
— Mary Mikelyn Brurton, agribusiness major, Homerville;
— Makenzie Cioffi, agricultural education major, Augusta;
— Ethan Cobb, agribusiness major, Lavonia;
— Lauren Dubberly, agriscience and environmental systems major, Statesboro;
— Marlyn Grantham, agricultural education major, Columbus;
— Kameron Landeen, agriscience and environmental systems major, Homerville;
— Makenna Mabrey, agricultural education major, Baldwin;
— Shelby Sangster, agriscience and environmental systems major, Pineview;
— Lindsey Stone, agricultural education major, Lakeland;
— Nicole Taylor, agricultural education major, Tifton;
— Josh Thrift, agricultural education major, Alma.