ATHENS -- Back for a fourth semester, the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences' "Live from the Lab" series will be taking Georgians back inside the college's labs to talk to world-class researchers about their work.
In this series of Facebook Live broadcasts, which started on Friday, UGA CAES’ Live from the Lab will introduce the public to four researchers in disciplines from across the college. During the broadcasts, the scientists will talk about the nuts and bolts of their labs, how they got started and possible real-world applications of their research.
Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. — Brian Kvitko
From short-term sniffles to full-on sickness, the beginning of fall can mean the beginning of the cold and flu season. We know that our bodies’ immune systems help defend us against invading germs and viruses, but did you know that plants have immune systems, too? Kvitko of the Department of Plant Pathology studies plants’ responses to invading bacteria and the mechanisms that fend them off.
Friday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. — Alex Stelzleni
What makes a great steak different from a sad, stringy hunk of beef? How can we help beef producers become more profitable? How can we make meat products safer for the consumer? There's more to meat than meets the eye, and Stelzleni of the Department of Animal and Dairy Science is ready to share its secrets. Stelzleni, who comes from a family of butchers, has studied the relationship between beef cattle production and meat quality, flavor and the other factors that impact great steak.
Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. — Todd Callaway
The digestive tract of a cow is home to a diverse population of bacteria and microbes representing about 4,000 different species. There are good guys. There are bad guys. Callaway of the Department of Animal and Dairy Science studies how a cow’s microbiome can impact the safety of our food supply and help control human disease outbreaks.
