UGA CAES trains young scientists through 2019 Young Scholars summer research program

TIFTON — This year, 60 students from across the state and two from outside of Georgia joined the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Young Scholars research program and broke new ground in agricultural sciences.
For more than two decades, the CAES Young Scholars Program has paired the college’s researchers with high school students to foster students’ love of science and introduce them to the breadth of study that forms the foundation of agriculture, Georgia’s largest industry.
During the Young Scholars Program, students are paid to work as research assistants in laboratories across the college to complete real research projects alongside faculty mentors.
“Each year, we are pleased with the level of research students are able to accomplish in six weeks,” Victoria David, director of the CAES Office of Diversity Affairs, said. “Many Young Scholars alumni who got their initial exposure to science in this program currently work in labs across this campus and in industry.”
The students worked in laboratories on UGA’s Griffin, Tifton and Athens campuses during the six-week program. They assisted in research projects led by UGA faculty and, at the end of the program, presented their findings in a research symposium.
Some students may be listed as co-authors on these studies when they are published in academic journals, which is rare for students who have not completed high school. Ten graduating Young Scholars will have the opportunity to continue their research work when they enroll at CAES in the fall.
Former Young Scholar Kristen Dunning, now a sophomore studying agricultural communications and horticulture at CAES, told this year’s Young Scholars that her time doing research at UGA helped change her college goals and refine her career plans.
“This college encompasses everything I want to do and more, and my heart is truly rooted in it,” Dunning, who wants to work with a company that makes natural beauty products after graduation, said. “If nothing else, I hope this year’s students walk away with knowledge about agriculture, and I hope they decide to attend the University of Georgia and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.”
Sam Pardue, dean and director of CAES, urged the Young Scholars gathered for the program’s closing ceremony on July 12 to find career paths that spark passion in their lives.
“I hope that whatever dream you have, you will strive to reach it,” Pardue told the students and their parents. “And even if you fall a little short, it is in that effort that I think you will find a great sense of accomplishment and achievement.
"Life is too short to do things that you are not passionate about, that you’re not enthusiastic about. And I hope this experience here has given you a glimpse of what that may be.”
The precursor to the Young Scholars Program began at UGA-Griffin in 1989. The program was originally intended to provide a collegiate experience to students who were not planning to attend college.
Many Young Scholars continue their research careers while studying at UGA through the college's undergraduate research program.
For more information about the program, visit www.ysp.caes.uga.edu or email David at vdavid@uga.edu. The application period for next year’s program will begin this fall.