“(The FDA review) provided a unique opportunity to make a difference,” said Francisco Diez, director of the UGA Center for Food Safety. “In academia, we have the important responsibilities of research, teaching, mentoring and outreach, but we can also have additional high-impact roles to benefit our society.”

ATHENS — When government officials need expert opinions, they often turn to academia for advice. The University of Georgia’s Center for Food Safety has a long history of working with such entities to help ensure a safe global food supply, and its involvement in government matters deepened last fall when the center’s director participated in a high-profile review of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In 2022 Robert Califf, commissioner of the FDA, requested an independent review of the organization, saying that the agency was confronting numerous challenges that “stressed the agency’s operations” due in part to “our nation’s endlessly complex food systems and supply chain.”

