kissing bugs.jpg

Kissing bugs exclusively feed on blood from mammals and are the primary vector of a deadly parasitic infection called Chagas disease. Pictured are kissing bug nymphs in starved (top) and engorged forms.

 Image by Jena Johnson

ATHENS -- Kevin Vogel, an assistant professor in the University of Georgia Department of Entomology, has received a Faculty Early Career Development Program award from the National Science Foundation. The award supports early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.

In the modern world where infinite amounts of information are readily available, it may seem incredible that there are still unknowns in nature. But it can take an entire career to understand those mysteries, Vogel said.

Emily Cabrera is a writer and public relations coordinator for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia.

