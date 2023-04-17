organicsuga0.jpg

Organic growers participated in hands-on demonstrations on soil fertility, greenhouse production, field cultivation and food safety at an organic farmer field day last month at UGA’s Durham Horticulture Farm.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — What began as a grassroots growers cooperative in the 1970s has become one of the Southeast’s most prestigious member-supported nonprofit farming organizations. After 25 years as a 501(c)(3), Georgia Organics continues to hold its ground in one of the country’s most agriculture-rich states, supporting organic growers and championing the local food movement.

In a region where the climate lends itself to abundant plant diseases, weeds and insect pests, organic farmers face greater challenges than those of conventional agriculture. Organic production, by its very nature, compels farmers to exhaust alternative management tools before using organically approved chemical products.

Emily Cabrera is a writer and public relations coordinator for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia.

